In a move to beef up its women’s contemporary apparel offerings — and show it can do limited fast-fashion runs — J.C. Penney is now the exclusive retailer partner for select "Project Runway" seasons.

The mass retailer said it is now the partner for "Project Runway" seasons 16 and 17, and for "Project Runway All Stars" season 7. As part of the partnership, J.C. Penney now has in its stores a summer preview collection of designs inspired by season 15 winner Erin Robertson. The full assortment will be in stores on Sept. 8. The preview collection is now in 500 J.C. Penney doors and at jcpenney.com.