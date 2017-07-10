J.C. Penney Co.'s chief financial officer Edward Record has decided to leave the company.

Record, who also held the title of executive vice president, has decided "to pursue other interests," the company said Monday. Record will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until Aug. 7 to assist with the transition while a search for his replacement is conducted. The Hudson's Bay Co. last week said that its cfo, Paul Beesley, is staying with the company longer than had been planned to continue a search for his successor. Last May, HBC said Beesley would resign on July 7 to return home to Canada to be closer to his family.