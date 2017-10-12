Arthur Cinader, the founder of J. Crew, died Thursday morning. He was 90 years old.The cause of death was complications from a fall and head injury, said Cinader's son, Arthur Jr., adding that his father died of natural causes in hospice at the hospital.Cinader was described as a "visionary" by former employees, a posse of executives who rose through the retail ranks to occupy key merchandising and c-suites positions at a variety of retail and wholesale companies.

"Arthur backed me when I was still relatively young in the industry and I will be forever grateful," said Arnold Cohen, chairman and chief executive officer of Ghurka. "He urged me to be rational and thoughtful but aggressive. His fastidious nature, ensuring that the words used and expressed were an accurate reflection of intent, has positively influenced me throughout my career.

"Working with him was singularly the best career experience I ever had," Cohen continued. "He was my boss but, more importantly, a friend. He was immensely private. When I noticed a number of ex-colleagues of his passing, the response was quick and similar. Shock and sadness that he was gone, gratitude for what he had taught us all, uniform respect and, for many, a fond memory of a unique and magical time."