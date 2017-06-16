By  on June 16, 2017

J. Crew Group Inc., in a big step toward improving its balance sheet, has received consents from a majority of lenders for the term loan amendment announced June 12.

The company said Friday it received consents from holders representing more than 80 percent of the term loan, exceeding the threshold for approval.

