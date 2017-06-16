J. Crew Group Gets Thumbs-up on Loan Amendment It's a big step ahead on improving the balance sheet. By David Moin on June 16, 2017 J. Crew Group Inc., in a big step toward improving its balance sheet, has received consents from a majority of lenders for the term loan amendment announced June 12. The company said Friday it received consents from holders representing more than 80 percent of the term loan, exceeding the threshold for approval. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus Essentialist Today's Must Read Men's Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018: Designer Inspirations clock 18h • Martino Carrera Latest Galleries Calais Lace Museum Unveils Hubert de Givenchy Exhibition Off-White Men’s Spring 2018 They Are Wearing: Jazz Age Lawn Party FREE ALERTS & NEWSLETTERS SIGN UP PRIVACY POLICY Social Studies @wwd Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl) @wwd One of Hollywood's favorite red-carpet couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. #TonyAwards2017 (📷: Jason Szenes/@rexfeatures) @wwd Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde at the #TonyAwards2017. (📷: Erik Pendzich/@rexfeatures) @wwd Late 80's references continue to strike a chord at #LFW. #wwdmens (Look of the day by @thealexbadia; 📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo) @wwd A street style at London Fashion Week. #LFW #wwdmens (📷: @kukukuba) @wwd Andrew Rannells is taking you behind the scenes today as he preps for the Tony Awards on Sunday. Tune in on our Instagram Stories at 2 p.m. EST. (📷: Rudy Martinez) @wwd "We have to make it, feel it, love it, get excited and enjoy it." - Rosie Assoulin said at her resort 2018 collection. #wwdfashion (📷: @andrew_shang) @wwd Exclusive: Gigi Hadid's go-to makeup artist Erin Paraons has been named Maybelline's global makeup artist. Get the full scoop on WWD.com. #wwdbeauty 🔁: @erinparsonsmakeup @wwd Garden party vibes at Lela Rose's resort presentation. 🔁: @ktauer More From Our Brands Footwear News Heavy-Duty Black Boots and Sleek, Nude Sandals Dominated at the Who’s Who Party 3h Ago Fairchild Live 2017 WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit 5 months Ago Variety ‘Solutrean’ Rechristened ‘Alpha,’ Gets New Release Date (EXCLUSIVE) 3h Ago BGR Rumors about the Galaxy Note 7 re-launch are blowing up 3h Ago ad