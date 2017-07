Costume designer Janie Bryant packed up her patterns for AMC's "Mad Men" five years ago when the show's run ended, but she's still closely associated with its midcentury fashions, which she even parlayed into three capsule collections for Banana Republic.

After referencing the Thirties for Amazon's new series, "The Last Tycoon," which is loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel, she has created a 12-piece collection launching at the end of September that's based on one of her favorite fashion periods — the Fifties.