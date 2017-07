TOKYO — Retailers in Japan saw increased sales in June, as rising demand from overseas visitors helped to boost sales of products such as cosmetics and jewelry. Marketing efforts and summer clearance sales also contributed to the rise.

Fast Retailing said Tuesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo stores in Japan were up 4.1 percent on the year last month. The average purchase per customer contracted by 3.8 percent, while customer numbers grew by 8.2 percent.