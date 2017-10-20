Jerry Storch, chief executive officer, Hudson’s bay Co.
JOSHUA SCOTT
After less than three years on the job, Jerry Storch, chief executive officer of the Hudson's Bay Co., is leaving the company.The announcement today isn't a complete surprise after months of rumors that he wasn't long for the job, and less than stellar results permeating most of the Hudson's Bay Co. retail businesses.Storch was the second-highest ranking official at HBC, next to Richard Baker, executive chairman and governor of HBC. Storch reported to Baker. It is believed that Baker felt it was time for a change at the top and had been thinking about it for awhile.Storch leaves on Nov. 1 and will return to his advisory firm, Storch Advisors. An executive search firm to recruit a new ceo has been retained by HBC. Among the industry executives Baker is likely to consider are Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer of the Neiman Marcus Group; Tony Spring, chief executive officer of Bloomingdale's; and Brendan Hoffman, ceo of Vince, who previously worked for Baker as president of the Lord & Taylor division of HBC. However, Baker could decide to pick someone from out of the traditional retail box, as Macy's did in recently hiring Hal Lawton, a former senior vice president of eBay North America, as president."The board and I are grateful for Jerry's contributions over the past three years, including enhancing our all-channel strategies, recruiting key talent, leading our cost-cutting efforts, and working to address the challenges for our banners in the fast-evolving retail environment. We thank Jerry and wish him the best."Baker, who had previously served as ceo will reassume those duties in addition to his current role, on an interim basis. The company said he will be supported by the executive leadership team, which consists of the division presents and the chief financial officer.During his relatively short tenure, Storch played a crucial role, keeping the retail businesses together, cutting costs and centralizing operations, helping HBC integrate acquisitions, in making technology advances.He also freed up Baker to explore real estate opportunities and mergers and acquisitions. Storch had been a close working partner to Baker, and with a background in top retail positions, complemented Baker who is more steeped in real estate.Storch started his 30-plus-year career as a college student working in the bargain basement of a May Department Stores Co. location in Jacksonville, Fla., selling men’s and women’s shoes. He once said, “You really learn retail when you sell women’s shoes.”Prior to joining HBC in January 2014, Storch had been chairman and ceo of Storch Advisors. Before that, he was chairman and ceo of Toys ‘R’ Us from 2006 to 2013, which he grew into a $13 billion global retailer and expanded the company’s e-commerce to more than $1 billion, according to HBC. He also drove growth in China and other parts of the world and led the acquisitions of FAO Schwarz, eToys and KB Toys. Late in his tenure there, a slumping toy sector led to aborted plans for an initial public offering.Earlier, Storch was vice chairman of Target, where he started target.com, Target’s grocery business and oversaw Target Financial Services credit card business. He also oversaw Marshall Field’s, which was sold to May Co. under his watch, and led Target’s corporate strategy function for more than a decade. Before Target, he was a principal at McKinsey & Co.Baker first tapped Storch while Storch was running Storch Advisors and helping Baker to grow Saks Off 5th, the off-price chain, which lately has not been performing that well.The company, which operates Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, Hudson's Bay, Kaufhof, Saks Off 5th and Gilt, has been suffering losses this year, reporting a net loss of 201 million Canadian dollars, or $162.3 million, for the second quarter on a total sales gain of 1.2 percent, while comparable sales inched up 0.4 percent. Last June, the company announced 2,000 job cuts to save 350 million Canadian dollars annually.
@tradesy is turning the concept of a showroom upside down with its new space in Santa Monica. Here, the company plans to hold events, art exhibits and a showcase rare fashion pieces like this Louis Vuitton boxing set. Get all the details on Tradesy’s first showroom on WWD.com. #wwdnews
Spotted last night at the @erdem x @hm launch event: Kate Bosworth, Rashida Jones, Kirsten Dunst and Selma Blair. The party, which took place in LA, also marked the opening of their pop-up shop. “I was interested in creating a collection that wasn’t in any way disposable. It was about pieces you’d create and keep forever, things that have a permanence to it,” designer Erdem Moralioglu said. #wwdeye (📷: Katie Jones)
Renee Zellweger in yellow in 2001 and again in 2017. Chosen as one of the 12 @pantone Leading Spring Colors (and dubbed “Meadowlark”), it only makes sense that the bright hue stands the test of time and is making a resurgence this season, seen already on stars like @blakelively and @gigihadid. (📷: Donato Sardello & @rexfeatures) #wwdfashion #tbt
Dior’s 70th anniversary celebration continues with a new exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. “Christian Dior,” which is scheduled to run through March 18, takes a look at the founders tenure from 1947 to 1057 and feature 40 designs. Pictured here is an evening gown from the Ailée, fall 1948-49 haute couture collection. #wwdfashion (📷: Brian Boyle)
As one of the most recognizable models in the world, Christy Turlington Burns has an insider’s view of the fashion industry and the allegations of sexual harassment swirling around it. “I can say that harassment and mistreatment have always been widely known and tolerated in the industry. The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experiences at some point in our careers,” Turlington told WWD, along with her suggestions for how the modeling world should protect younger women and men. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. (📷: Tony Palmieri) #wwdnews
@asics America has tapped a new brand ambassador: famed DJ/record producer @steveaoki. This initiative is intended to set the tone for the new brand identity and philosophy and will include partnerships with influencers and in-store and off-line activations that will continue into next year. This is Asics’ most significant marketing effort in two decades, and is expected to attract younger consumers to the brand. #wwdfashion
24-year-old Jean Prounis is redefining the rules of jewelry. Formerly a studio assistant to Jemima Kirke and a design apprentice at Ghuran, she focuses on handcrafted subtleties and ancient goldsmithing techniques. “There was a really sterile feel in the environment and I wanted to have jewelry with character that shapes how you wear it everyday,” Prounis said. Each piece is hand made in New York, either by Prounis or three other jewelers in the district. #wwdfashion
“These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion,” said @tommyhilfiger of his line of adaptive apparel, which launches today. The line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon the pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. #wwdnews