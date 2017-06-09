"Now, I’m a little bit jaded about the intellectual stamina it might have taken to be an artist and I wonder, in a way, if fashion has surpassed art intellectually, because you have to respond quicker. It’s more of a conversation, and artists can indulge in their own personal vision and take a long time about it, and they can milk it, whereas in the design world, you have a system and you have to respond a lot more briskly. I think the fashion world has gotten as sophisticated as the art world ever was," Rick Owens tells WWD. #wwdfashion 📸: @thomas_chene