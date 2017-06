John Hardy has opened a 391-square-foot store, the size of a jewel box, at Gateway Arcade, the vast Harbour City shopping area on Hong Kong's Kowloon, where 700 retailers, 50 restaurants, car shows, music performances and one of the city's biggest movie theaters keep customers engaged.

"The Gateway is one of the most popular destinations," said John Hardy chief executive officer Robert Hanson. "It attracts locals, professionals, expats and visitors from mainland China. They're drawn to the energy and the traffic of the mall. This is our only location on the Kowloon side."