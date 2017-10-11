Kenzo La Collection Memento No. 1 isn't an exercise in nostalgia or a vestige of an earlier time. La Collection is a reinterpretation with a modern twist.Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Kenzo designers, immersed themselves in the archives of Kenzo Takada, who founded the brand 50 years ago. Much of the fashion designed by Takada was created before their time, but the intrepid Lim and Leon wanted to explore the founder's aesthetics.The new series was designed to tell the history of the house where each chapter — or collection — celebrates a part of Kenzo's archives.
"Kenzo La Collection Memento is rooted in pieces that were created during our founders’ journey and welcomes back to life items that are truly Kenzo," said Lim.
"We have had access to the archives since we got to Kenzo," said Leon. "Our job is to make sure we push the brand forward, while dissecting the code of the house."
Lim and Leon delved into the 1983 Takada collection. "As soon as we saw the floral prints in this collection, we knew that these would become the starting block for the rest of the pieces," the designers said. "We subsequently looked further back in the archives and were intrigued by garments from other seasons, most notably knitwear and dresses from fall 1981.”
