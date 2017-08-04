Old Navy is stepping up its footwear presentation for toddlers and kids in a strategy timed to bolster back-to-school business.
The assortment in kids and babies' footwear has grown by 25 percent, and 150 locations within the 1,000-unit chain have reset kids and baby footwear into one "Shoe Shop" section geared to make the shopping easier and shine a brighter light on the category. Most Old Navy stores have toddler and kids shoe sections in two different departments or store levels, versus having one combined shoe section.
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)