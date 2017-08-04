Old Navy is stepping up its footwear presentation for toddlers and kids in a strategy timed to bolster back-to-school business.

The assortment in kids and babies' footwear has grown by 25 percent, and 150 locations within the 1,000-unit chain have reset kids and baby footwear into one "Shoe Shop" section geared to make the shopping easier and shine a brighter light on the category. Most Old Navy stores have toddler and kids shoe sections in two different departments or store levels, versus having one combined shoe section.