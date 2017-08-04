By  on August 4, 2017
Old Navy's new shoe format for kids and toddlers.

Old Navy's new shoe format for kids and toddlers.

Old Navy is stepping up its footwear presentation for toddlers and kids in a strategy timed to bolster back-to-school business.

The assortment in kids and babies' footwear has grown by 25 percent, and 150 locations within the 1,000-unit chain have reset kids and baby footwear into one "Shoe Shop" section geared to make the shopping easier and shine a brighter light on the category. Most Old Navy stores have toddler and kids shoe sections in two different departments or store levels, versus having one combined shoe section.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus