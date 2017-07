LOS ANGELES — The signs were black, white, red — large, garish things that were off brand for a high-end boutique like Kitson.

The Los Angeles retailer, frequented by celebrities and ahead of the curve when it came to the labels it carried, in December 2015 was in the midst of liquidating, discounting everything from Diesel jeans to gift cards, before closing its 17 doors for good and its intellectual property quietly sold off at the end of last year.