Rain soaked or wind-blown, who says meteorologists can't look put together when confronting Mother Nature? Lands' End is out to prove it by dressing the weathermen and weatherwomen of The Weather Channel.Under the terms of a two-year partnership, Lands' End will outfit The Weather Channel's on-camera meteorologists with its outerwear and apparel.[caption id="attachment_11043857" align="alignnone" width="760"] The Weather Channel meteorologists will be seen in this Lands' End rugged squall jacket.[/caption]Besides wearing the garments, the meteorologists will share insights on how the clothing functions in the field with the Lands' End team to help the brand find ways to improve and innovate the outerwear and apparel. Lands' End wants its outerwear to perform under the worst weather circumstances."We greatly admire The Weather Channel and respect their unwavering dedication to their millions of viewers as a trusted source for all weather conditions — especially in times of extreme severe weather," Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, Lands' End, said in a statement.Dave Shull, ceo of the Weather Group, said the partnership is "a natural fit for our two companies."Lands' End is providing outerwear and accessories for severe weather conditions, as well as "everyday" apparel for calm weather, such as polo shirts and chino pants. The Weather Channel's on-camera meteorologists will have "a coordinated uniform for non-severe weather reporting."Among the products they'll be wearing: squall parkas with wind and waterproof shells and storm flaps to keep the wind at bay, packable quilted vests, thermaskin heat pants and shirts, duck boots and squall gloves. The outerwear bears the logos from Lands' End and The Weather Channel, which is the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage.[caption id="attachment_11043868" align="aligncenter" width="380"] The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore in Lands' End.[/caption]