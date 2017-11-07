Rain soaked or wind-blown, who says meteorologists can't look put together when confronting Mother Nature? Lands' End is out to prove it by dressing the weathermen and weatherwomen of The Weather Channel.Under the terms of a two-year partnership, Lands' End will outfit The Weather Channel's on-camera meteorologists with its outerwear and apparel.[caption id="attachment_11043857" align="alignnone" width="760"] The Weather Channel meteorologists will be seen in this Lands' End rugged squall jacket.[/caption]Besides wearing the garments, the meteorologists will share insights on how the clothing functions in the field with the Lands' End team to help the brand find ways to improve and innovate the outerwear and apparel. Lands' End wants its outerwear to perform under the worst weather circumstances."We greatly admire The Weather Channel and respect their unwavering dedication to their millions of viewers as a trusted source for all weather conditions — especially in times of extreme severe weather," Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer, Lands' End, said in a statement.Dave Shull, ceo of the Weather Group, said the partnership is "a natural fit for our two companies."Lands' End is providing outerwear and accessories for severe weather conditions, as well as "everyday" apparel for calm weather, such as polo shirts and chino pants. The Weather Channel's on-camera meteorologists will have "a coordinated uniform for non-severe weather reporting."Among the products they'll be wearing: squall parkas with wind and waterproof shells and storm flaps to keep the wind at bay, packable quilted vests, thermaskin heat pants and shirts, duck boots and squall gloves. The outerwear bears the logos from Lands' End and The Weather Channel, which is the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage.[caption id="attachment_11043868" align="aligncenter" width="380"] The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore in Lands' End.[/caption]
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion