The mass shooting by a lone gunman late Sunday that killed 58 and injured hundreds more has left police searching for a motive and area businesses now on alert.The investigation into the shooting at a country music festival is continuing and an increased police presence remains at and around Mandalay Bay. The hotel, where the suspect opened fire from his 32nd floor hotel room, has resumed service save for the 32nd floor, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sheriff Joseph Lombardo.A spokeswoman for Simon Property Group confirmed Monday the real estate firm’s The Shops at Crystals and Forum Shops at Caesars on Las Vegas Boulevard are operating on their regular business hours.A General Growth Properties spokeswoman also confirmed the shopping center owner’s Fashion Show and Grand Canal Shoppes are operating under normal business hours with no perceived threat to the properties. Retailers at those centers have been given the option to make individual decisions on their operating hours today, with no stores currently confirmed closed, the spokeswoman said.President Trump, in a statement Monday, condemned the mass shooting as “an act of pure evil.” The President is expected to travel to Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with law enforcement and victims’ families.The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Monday the gunman, who acted alone, was Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nev. Paddock, who was found by police dead in his hotel room, shot into a crowd of more than 22,000 people Sunday at 10:08 p.m. The crowd was in attendance for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, which was capping its three-day run on the south end of the Las Vegas strip.Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirmed at a press conference Monday morning that there was no connection between Paddock and any international terrorist group.It is unclear how Paddock was able to transport weapons into his hotel room, but Lombardo during Monday’s press conference confirmed Paddock did so on his own and there was nothing to suggest to employees in the days leading up to the shooting he had weapons in his room. A woman originally thought to be working in partnership with the gunman is being considered a person of interest by police who expect to connect with her upon her return into the country.