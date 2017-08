Lee Jeans’ “Move Your Lee” campaign, which launched earlier this year, introduced its new “Dream Jean” product that has resonated with consumers favoring ath-leisure and casualwear trends.Lee Jeans’ fall 2017 collection hit stores in mid-July and its Dream Jean — an “all occasion” jean — has become a top-selling product. The Dream Jean is a “yoga pant and authentic denim jean in one” that incorporates an exclusive soft knit lining on the waistband of a skinny fit stretch denim. The product is “in every way a legging, but it looks just like jeans and it is as reliable as Lee Jeans are known to be,” a spokesperson for the company said.Among Lee's loyal following is dancer, actress and businesswoman Jenna Dewan Tatum, who is the brand ambassador for Danskin. Dewan Tatum recently posed in a photograph dressed in Lee overalls for her Instagram, which boasts 4.2 million followers. Dewan Tatum's recent posts consist mainly of Danskin athleticwear, apparel and dance-related attire.“Tearing has been the one downside in this trend of wearing ath-leisure pants daily, and many consumers have just committed to replacing their leggings far more often than they would have to replace their jeans,” they added. The Dream Jean’s longevity is due to its no rip technology, which is embedded within the denim’s fabric structure.Similar styles for men’s denim and khakis are available through its “Extreme Motion” platform, which offers a comfortable waistband and durable construction made of premium stretch fabric.Its “Move Your Lee” campaign empowers consumers to “move boldly with style” and experiment with “different expressions of denim” by juxtaposing smart textile designs with heritage styles. Lee Jeans’ fall 2017 collection unifies frayed hems, distressed finishing, patchwork details, Eighties style embroidered denim jackets and a selection of jeans made of high performance stretch fabrics.For More Textile News From WWD, See:

