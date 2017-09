Josh Lieberman, executive vice president of digital at Barneys New York, is leaving his post, reportedly to join Vineyard Vines.A spokesman for Barneys confirmed that Lieberman had resigned but provided no further details. No successor has been named.A Vineyard Vines spokeswoman had no comment, saying the Connecticut-based brand does not discuss personnel matters.Lieberman started his career at Barneys in November 2012, according to his LinkedIn page, as vice president of digital marketing. He held that position for 3 1/2 years before being elevated to senior vice president. After four months, he was promoted to executive vice president of digital, a post he had held since September of 2016.Lieberman could not be reached for comment.