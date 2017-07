The pop-up strategy’s served Maxfield well at its Melrose Avenue digs. Now, it’s taking the concept to its Malibu store with Local Authority.

The Malibu-based clothing label — known for its edgy, one-of-a-kind pieces that draw from local punk, motorcycle and skate cultures — has taken over the Maxfield Malibu store for a three-day event starting Friday. The young company, launched in 2014 by Alan Sutcliffe and Jeff Skene, has had its pieces worn by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, David Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, Kristen Stewart, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd. It’s now making strides at retail.