Wearing a navy polka-dot wrap dress for Monday’s appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz gave a shout out to Loft’s new Plus collection bowing in February. The actress has become a vocal advocate for body diversity and speaks frequently about body shaming.The Plus collection was unveiled Monday during the fourth-quarter earnings call of Loft parent Ascena Retail Group by Gary Muto, president and chief executive officer of Ann Inc.“We’re excited about the up-and-coming spring 2018 launch of our Plus assortment, which will continue to expand Loft’s democratic reach,” Muto said. “While we have significant work ahead of us at our value fashion segment, we see meaningful opportunity.”Loft quietly began selling the Plus collection earlier this month on the Gwynnie Bee web site. The 23 items are exclusive to Gwynnie Bee, a subscription rental clothing service that also operates a marketplace. Plus styles include a chiffon shirtdress with a ruffled hem, chiffon floral-print blouse, frayed-cuff straight-leg jeans in a dark indigo wash and a paisley swing dress. Products aren’t available yet, but customers can pre-order by using Gwynnie Bee’s closet feature. A message on the web site asks for feedback on the designs, which will be available in sizes XL to 26.

Loft on Thursday will install a 360-degree mural featuring upbeat, positive and optimistic words – colorful adjectives such as confident, giddy and determined – painted by Chicago-based artist Chris Uphues in his signature Pop Art style. The mural and its hopeful message will travel from Manhattan’s Astor Place and Flatiron pedestrian plaza to still-to-be-determined locations in Chicago and Los Angeles.