LONDON — British transport police are responding to reports of gunfire at Oxford Circus, one of London’s biggest retail hubs on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police evacuated the Oxford Circus tube station and the nearby Bond Street station and told people to “go into a building, stay inside until further direction and avoid traveling to the Oxford Street area.” They later reopened both stations.

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Eyewitnesses saw crowds of people running from Oxford Circus toward Piccadilly Circus in tears. Panicked people flooded into Piccadilly Circus station as police tried to impose order on the crowds.

Police created a blockade as far back as Great Marlborough Street, where Liberty is located, to stop people from approaching Oxford Circus. Helicopters and fire engines could be heard across the West End.

One woman is said to have sustained minor injuries. No other casualties have so far been reported.

The incident occurred on one of the biggest shopping days of the year in the U.K. Although it’s a working day, scores of retailers are running Black Friday discount sales in-store and online. Oxford Circus is home to brands including Topshop, Hennes & Mauritz, Nike, & Other Stories, Urban Outfitters, Zara, Benetton and Apple.

According to a report from the New West End Company, which promotes retail around Oxford Circus and Regent Street, Black Friday 2017 is set to be the busiest the West End has ever seen, with sales predicted to reach a record 150 million pounds.

“International visitors are predicted to turbo-boost this upturn, as they continue to make the most of the weaker pound. This year international spend is expected to reach 54 million pounds, with domestic spend up to 100 million during the one-day sales bonanza,” a spokesperson said.

“The Black Friday phenomenon has taken off in the U.K. even without the American Thanksgiving holiday as an anchor. Defying early cynics, its staying power as a highlight of the consumer calendar is now certain, and in 2016 more retailers than ever participated in some form of promotional activity over the period. It is now no longer just a single-day shopping extravaganza, but a week of offers and discounts,” the New West End spokesperson added.

SEE ALSO: Stores Upbeat Heading Into Black Friday Weekend >>