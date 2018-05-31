L’Oréal Paris takes the lead. A new report by WPP’s marketing and brand consultancy firm, Kantar Millward Brown, revealed that the brand is the personal-care category’s “world’s most valuable” for a sixth consecutive year.
According to a spokesman for the company’s latest “BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands Ranking,” report, L’Oréal’s consumer-first focus earned the brand the first top position.
The spokesman explained that L’Oréal’s 9 percent brand value boost follows “successful strategies to build loyalty and become more customer-centric.” Specifically, the report pointed to the brand’s effective use of social media and innovative campaigns and activations as examples.
The brand has made efforts to maintain relevance with consumers — from naming Winona Ryder as a brand ambassador to the launch of its women’s empowerment-focused talk show at the Cannes Film Festival.
|Rank 2018
|Brand
|Country of origin
|Brand value 2018 ($M)
|Brand value change (2018 vs. 2017)
|1
|L’Oréal Paris
|France
|26,107
|9%
|2
|Colgate
|U.S.
|18,516
|4%
|3
|Gillette
|U.S.
|15,358
|-6%
|4
|Lancôme
|France
|11,274
|20%
|5
|Nivea
|Germany
|7,394
|9%
Above: Leading brands in the report’s “Top 15 Most Valuable Personal-care Brands” list.
Meanwhile, Colgate increased its brand’s value by four percent and while Gillette’s decreased six percent, the label still boasts third-place position in the report’s “Top 15 Most Valuable Personal-care Brands” rankings.
Lancôme and Nivea trailed closely behind, with a 20 percent increase and a 9 percent boost in brand value, respectively.
The analysis pointed to e-commerce and shifting consumer attitudes as factors determining change for the category at large. Overall, it appears to be thriving. As report material affirmed, “The personal-care category increased eight percent in value, compared with a rise of only 1 percent a year ago.”
Kantar Millward Brown’s concept of brand value is calculated through a combination of consumer brand perception and financial data.
