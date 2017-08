Carefully considered has been a good fit for The Dreslyn.The multibrand, online specialty boutique celebrates four years at the end of September, and is ahead of schedule and on track now to see 45 percent sales growth this year. The privately held business, started by chief executive officer Brooke Taylor Corcia, doesn’t disclose its actual revenue and said it’s cash flow positive and profitable.What’s leading the charge is a growing customer base which has become fans of the boutique’s mix of apparel, accessories, beauty and home from labels such as Rachel Comey, Raquel Allegra, APC, Building Block and Elizabeth and James.“Our customer is very urban and tech-savvy, but what’s very exciting for us to see is that the word is getting out in the middle of the country, in more Middle America,” Taylor Corcia said.There’s also been growth internationally, pointed out founder, chief financial officer and chief operating officer Daniel Corcia, which has been originating from places such as South Korea, Japan, Australia and Canada.The company, capitalized by friends and family, largely shied away from traditional advertising until about a year ago when it turned to search and Google AdWords.Average order values are up around $350.The Dreslyn team of 12 — that’s up from seven last year — recently doubled its footprint within its downtown Los Angeles headquarters to 10,000 square feet, which includes its warehouse. It’s a space Corcia said should support the business for at least the next 24 months.“To see the growth, it’s amazing,” Corcia said. “We really wanted to prove the model and I feel that we have, being profitable a year ahead of projection. The partners have discussed [going to outside investors] and I think that we would be open to it, but it would really have to be the perfect marriage. We do things a certain way here and for us to introduce private equity it would have to make sense.”“We have a very clear vision, which we have had from the start in terms of what we want to achieve here and how we go about doing things. Everything is very considered,” Taylor Corcia said. “Any kind of partnership on that level would have to be really aligned with an understanding of that.”As many of the company’s peers have gone offline to test physical commerce, The Dreslyn’s held sample sales in the past but remains true to its e-commerce roots.“All of our investment and attention is going into how we can make the online experience better for our clients,” Taylor Corcia said, pointing out the site is very much a live entity that is regularly merchandised and re-merchandised. “We’re really full-throttle committed [to online] and think this is the future in terms of service, convenience and reach.”For More Los Angeles Coverage in WWD:COS Opens Downtown L.A. Store, Chicago Up NextHoney Punch Tests Topshop ConcessionsHiro Clark Teams With Ron Herman on Limited Edition T-Shirts