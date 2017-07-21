PARIS — Louis Vuitton has launched e-commerce in China.

The French fashion house, which has been present in China since 1992, on Thursday activated its site, www.louisvuitton.cn, offering bags, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watches and jewelry, luggage, writing instruments and fragrances.

Payment can be made via UnionPay, Alipay and WeChat Pay, which dominate consumer spending in China.

Online sales are available in 12 cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Haerbin and Wuhan. Further cities will be added at a later date, the company said in a statement on Friday.

It is the 11th e-commerce market for Vuitton since it launched its first site in France in 2005. Online sales are also available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan and Australia.

