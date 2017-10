MILAN — Luxury Living Group has extended its presence in the U.S. market by opening a new directly managed store in Miami’s Design District.Spanning over a surface of 32,000 square feet and three levels, this is the largest store for the company, which manufactures and distributes the home collections of a range of brands, including Fendi Casa, Trussardi Casa, Bugatti Home and Bentley Home.“This new opening highlights the importance and great potential of the American market, where we have been operating for over 12 years,” said Luxury Living Group chairman and chief executive officer Alberto Vignatelli. “We are going through an important moment in the group’s process of internationalization and consolidation in the retail field: Our collections convey the sense of an elegant and cosmopolitan lifestyle, a perfect fit for the mood and spirit of Miami.”[caption id="attachment_11033518" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Luxury Living Group flagship in Miami[/caption]The store is housed in a building, designed by American architect Michael Maltzan, featuring a curved white facade with extended glass surfaces. Inside, an impressive elliptical staircase connects the different floors, which are defined by a sophisticated combination of different wooden walls, boiseries and backlit screens, as well as a chic white marble floor.The upper floor, featuring a panoramic terrace, houses the outdoor collections of the brands produced by Luxury Living.Along with the Miami store, the company also operates flagships in Milan, London, Paris, Los Angeles and New York.