Mackage's slow-and-steady approach to growth produced four stores in nearly 20 years. Now, the Canadian outerwear brand plans to operate 25 stores in the next five years.

From the beginning, Mackage cofounders Elisa Dahan and Eran Elfassy eschewed outside investment."We’re able to do more things because we built a solid foundation," Elfassy said. "We’ve been fortunate to be able to grow in a healthy way."