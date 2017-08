Macy's Inc., topping analysts estimates and indicating some progress with new merchandising programs, reported that its net income for the second quarter rose to $113 million compared to $3 million in the year ago period, though sales on a total and comparable-store basis were significantly down.

Sales in the period totaled $5.55 billion, declining 5.4 percent from sales of $5.87 billion in the second quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decline in total sales reflects, in part, store closings, Macy's said.