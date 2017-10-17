Macy's Inc., continuing to reshape its senior management team, has named Danielle Kirgan chief human resources officer.Macy's in a statement indicated that Kirgan will be responsible for the "full range of human resource functions" including strategy, associate relations, organizational development, talent and performance management, compensation and benefits, and training and development. She will report to Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. chief executive officer, and will be a member of the corporate strategy committee.Last August, Gennette unveiled a sweeping reorganization in management, designed to accelerate change, intensify data analysis capability and streamline the structure. Among the top changes reveealed then, Hal Lawton, formerly a senior vice president of eBay North America, was named president of the Macy’s division, and Jeff Kantor, who was Macy's chief stores and human resources officer, was named head of Macy's merchandising, with merchandising planning, private brands and merchandising national brands reporting into Kantor. Kirgan takes on Kantor's previous responsibilities.“She has the strategic and operational human resources capabilities that our business requires and is a strong fit for our company — both where we are today and where we are headed,” Gennette said. Kirgan, with more than 20 years of experience in human resources, was most recently senior vice president of people at American Airlines and, prior to that, chief human resources officer at Darden Restaurants. Earlier, Kirgan held human resource positions at Conagra Foods, W.W. Grainger and TeleTech Holdings.Gennette characterized Macy's management team as "a strong mix of Macy’s veterans and external talent all working aggressively to improve our performance.” The $26 billion Macy’s Inc., which also operates Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com, has about 140,000 employees.