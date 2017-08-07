Amazon isn’t the only retailer hiring.

On Monday, Macy’s Inc. issued a string of announcements indicating that Saturday will be a hiring day at stores in five areas of the country.

Macy’s stores in Boston, San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver, as well as in Hawaii will be interviewing to hire associates for the back-to-school and fall fashion shopping seasons and beyond. Macy’s will host special hiring events in most of its stores in these areas.

For example, job candidates may visit Macy’s stores in the Boston, Massachusetts, area between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Cambridgeside Galleria in Cambridge, downtown Boston, Hanover Mall in Hanover, Northshore Mall in Peabody, South Shore Plaza in Braintree and Square One Mall in Saugus.

“Macy’s greatest strength is our talent, including our store associates who are vital touchpoints for our customers and help shape and enhance their shopping experience,” said Jeff Kantor, Macy’s chief stores and human resources officer. “We also strive to create great experiences for our associates as part of the Macy’s team.”

“In several cities with large numbers of Macy’s stores — and a competitive outlook for hourly employees — we have a special need for sales associates for this time of year. Closer to the holiday season, Macy’s will be hiring in all of the cities we call home,” a Macy’s spokeswoman told WWD.

Macy’s announcement comes on the heels of last Wednesday’s “Jobs Day” at 10 Amazon fulfillment centers when thousands of jobs — both full- and part-time — were filled.

Macy’s associates who work full-time or part-time provide service to customers on the selling floor, serve store operations needs, and also fulfill online orders for customers who buy online or via mobile. They also receive a merchandise discount.

Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.

With fiscal 2016 sales of $25.8 billion and approximately 140,000 employees, the company operates more than 700 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 125 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury and Macy’s Backstage.