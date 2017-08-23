[caption id="attachment_10965575" align="alignnone" width="300"] Lucky Brand bedding at Macy's.[/caption]MACY'S GETS LUCKY: Macy’s is launching exclusively a Lucky Brand Home bedding collection of duvet covers, comforters, hand-crafted quilts, sheet sets, throws and decorative pillows. It's sold online and will be in 100 Macy’s stores beginning Sept. 15.For Macy's, it's another move to raise the percent of exclusives in its overall assortment. Twenty-nine percent of Macy's merchandise is exclusive or limited distributed product and the retailer hopes to raise that level to 40 percent.For Lucky Brand, creating the exclusive home line for Macy's is another step toward becoming a true lifestyle collection.“In collaboration with the Lucky Brand design team, we focused on the idea of effortless style and vintage textiles, while also keeping in mind the tradition and aesthetic of the heritage collection,” said Roberson Keffer, vice president and Home fashion director for Macy’s.The collection launches with five top-of-bed offerings, each as three-piece sets that include a duvet cover or comforter and two shams. The bedding ranges from rich, indigo hues in the Sienna set to the neutral tones of Ventura Waffle and Santa Fe Stripe. It's priced from $80 to $330.