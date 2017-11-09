Despite some sales decline, Macy’s Inc. saw its net income in the third quarter more than double to $34 million from $15 million in the year ago quarter.The department store chain reported earnings per diluted share reached 12 cents, or 23 cents per share excluding restructuring and other costs and non-cash retirement plan settlement charges. This compares with 5 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016, or 17 cents excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges.Sales in the three months ended ended Oct. 28 totaled $5.3 billion, a decrease of 6.1 percent, compared with sales of $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Macy's said the decline in total sales reflects, in part, the closure of stores previously announced by the company.Comparable sales at the department store chain were down 3.6 percent in the third quarter, on an owned plus licensed basis. On an owned basis alone, sales were down 4 percent.“Overall, we're pleased with the results for the third quarter and we remain on track to meet our full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2017. Importantly, we also saw better gross margin performance primarily due to our tightly controlled inventory position," said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chief executive officer."A highlight of the third quarter was the launch of the new Star Rewards loyalty program — our best customers are responding positively. We also saw continued double-digit growth in digital and are encouraged by the potential of Backstage in Macy’s stores," he added. Backstage is Macy's offprice format.Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $121 million, or 2.3 percent of sales, compared to $107 million, or 1.9 percent of sales, for the third quarter of 2016.Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $176 million, or 3.3 percent of sales, excluding restructuring and other costs of $33 million and non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $22 million.Macy’s reaffirmed previous guidance for full-year 2017, expecting comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2 percent and 3 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent.Macy’s expects adjusted earnings per diluted share of between $3.38 and $3.63 in 2017, excluding the impact of the anticipated settlement charges, restructuring and other costs and net premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion