Macy's is getting deeper into technology to provide shoppers with different offerings and experiences.On Wednesday, Macy's Herald Square will launch a 1,000-square-foot Samsung shop on the main floor. The shop will offer The Frame, which is a TV that when turned off looks like an art piece; Gear virtual reality; smartphones; cases; wireless mobile accessories; wearables; smart Wi-Fi systems, and other products."At Macy's, we are focused on providing what matters most to our customers — an even more engaging shopping experience and the best, most innovative products," said Marc Mastronardi, Macy's executive vice president of business development.Last Saturday, an 800-square-foot B8ta shop opened on the main floor of Macy's Herald Square, on the Seventh Avenue side of the flagship. It’s adjacent to the Samsung shop.B8ta sells an array of trendy, innovative tech products from different brands, including the Gi Flybike, a folding electric bicycle; Thync, a wearable for achieving mindfulness and boosting energy; smart locks by August, and some robotics. B8ta launched its first store in Palo Alto last December and has 79 shops on the West Coast. The Macy's shop represents the first East Coast B8ta shop.“We’re bringing some of the best electronics companies into Macy’s for the first time, like Google," Vibhu Norby, chief executive officer of B8ta, said at the recent WWD CEO Summit in Manhattan.In October 2016, Macy's launched an Apple shop at the flagship. It was the first Apple shop inside a U.S. department store, and is the only one that Macy's has, although the retailer does sell Apple Watch products online and in many of its stores. The Apple shop at Macy's offers a wider selection of Apple products including the iPhone, iPad, MacBook and accessories.Macy’s has formed other collaborations in categories where it does not have expertise, such as with Sunglass Hut, the Finish Line and Starbucks to offer customers an expanded assortment and new experiences. The company continues to seek ways to make its stores more productive and draw more traffic. It's also looking to monetize some of its excess square footage that could be converted into non-retail uses.