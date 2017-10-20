Along Madison Avenue, there's now a trove of one-of-a-kind — some over-the-top — items and experiences offered as part of a monthlong promotion on the luxury venue called "One-of-a-Kind Luxury."Among the offerings, bespoke services from Hermès; a Chopard yellow and white diamond necklace priced at $1.8 million, and shooting instruction organized by Berreta, the gunmaker, with Olympic coaches, shooting outfits and a stay in a villa in Colorado Springs for four, valued at $225,000.Also for sale, a handmade Hästens Marwari bed, a bespoke Baccarat butterfly cage and a dusty rose Castorino biker jacket from Brunello Cucinelli.[caption id="attachment_11032272" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Brunello Cucinelli's exclusive biker jacket[/caption]The promotion, officially kicking off Saturday, involves 36 shops and is a collaboration between the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District which covers a stretch from 57th to 86th Streets; students from the School of Visual Arts who have created 14 clear acrylic sculptures standing eight feet tall and Departures Magazine. On Saturdays, stylist and blogger Kristen Taekman will give tours of stores and galleries.The promotion, which runs through Nov. 15, is geared to jump-start traffic and luxury shopping. Matthew Bauer, president of the BID, called the event "an homage to the creativity of the brands found here and to the New York brick-and-mortar shopping experience." It's also part of the BID's ongoing efforts to create new experiences along the avenue to improve business, such as a recent “gallery walk” involving 54 galleries staging talks and tours, and the annual "Watch Week" involving demonstrations, talks and new products.Among the other companies participating in One-of-A-Kind Luxury are Akris, Asprey, Baccarat, Barton Perreira, Beretta, Bottega Veneta, Christofle, Davide Cenci, De Beers, Dolce & Gabbana, Dennis Basso, Isaia, John Lobb, Pomellato, Roland Mouret and Smythson.[caption id="attachment_11032275" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Beretta's shooting gear and travel luggage.[/caption]
@tradesy is turning the concept of a showroom upside down with its new space in Santa Monica. Here, the company plans to hold events, art exhibits and a showcase rare fashion pieces like this Louis Vuitton boxing set. Get all the details on Tradesy’s first showroom on WWD.com. #wwdnews
Spotted last night at the @erdem x @hm launch event: Kate Bosworth, Rashida Jones, Kirsten Dunst and Selma Blair. The party, which took place in LA, also marked the opening of their pop-up shop. “I was interested in creating a collection that wasn’t in any way disposable. It was about pieces you’d create and keep forever, things that have a permanence to it,” designer Erdem Moralioglu said. #wwdeye (📷: Katie Jones)
Renee Zellweger in yellow in 2001 and again in 2017. Chosen as one of the 12 @pantone Leading Spring Colors (and dubbed “Meadowlark”), it only makes sense that the bright hue stands the test of time and is making a resurgence this season, seen already on stars like @blakelively and @gigihadid. (📷: Donato Sardello & @rexfeatures) #wwdfashion #tbt
Dior’s 70th anniversary celebration continues with a new exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. “Christian Dior,” which is scheduled to run through March 18, takes a look at the founders tenure from 1947 to 1057 and feature 40 designs. Pictured here is an evening gown from the Ailée, fall 1948-49 haute couture collection. #wwdfashion (📷: Brian Boyle)
As one of the most recognizable models in the world, Christy Turlington Burns has an insider’s view of the fashion industry and the allegations of sexual harassment swirling around it. “I can say that harassment and mistreatment have always been widely known and tolerated in the industry. The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experiences at some point in our careers,” Turlington told WWD, along with her suggestions for how the modeling world should protect younger women and men. Read more on WWD.com. Link in bio. (📷: Tony Palmieri) #wwdnews
@asics America has tapped a new brand ambassador: famed DJ/record producer @steveaoki. This initiative is intended to set the tone for the new brand identity and philosophy and will include partnerships with influencers and in-store and off-line activations that will continue into next year. This is Asics’ most significant marketing effort in two decades, and is expected to attract younger consumers to the brand. #wwdfashion
24-year-old Jean Prounis is redefining the rules of jewelry. Formerly a studio assistant to Jemima Kirke and a design apprentice at Ghuran, she focuses on handcrafted subtleties and ancient goldsmithing techniques. “There was a really sterile feel in the environment and I wanted to have jewelry with character that shapes how you wear it everyday,” Prounis said. Each piece is hand made in New York, either by Prounis or three other jewelers in the district. #wwdfashion
“These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion,” said @tommyhilfiger of his line of adaptive apparel, which launches today. The line consists of 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based upon the pieces from the spring Tommy Hilfiger sportswear collection. #wwdnews