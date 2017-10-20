Along Madison Avenue, there's now a trove of one-of-a-kind — some over-the-top — items and experiences offered as part of a monthlong promotion on the luxury venue called "One-of-a-Kind Luxury."Among the offerings, bespoke services from Hermès; a Chopard yellow and white diamond necklace priced at $1.8 million, and shooting instruction organized by Berreta, the gunmaker, with Olympic coaches, shooting outfits and a stay in a villa in Colorado Springs for four, valued at $225,000.Also for sale, a handmade Hästens Marwari bed, a bespoke Baccarat butterfly cage and a dusty rose Castorino biker jacket from Brunello Cucinelli.[caption id="attachment_11032272" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Brunello Cucinelli's exclusive biker jacket[/caption]The promotion, officially kicking off Saturday, involves 36 shops and is a collaboration between the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District which covers a stretch from 57th to 86th Streets; students from the School of Visual Arts who have created 14 clear acrylic sculptures standing eight feet tall and Departures Magazine. On Saturdays, stylist and blogger Kristen Taekman will give tours of stores and galleries.The promotion, which runs through Nov. 15, is geared to jump-start traffic and luxury shopping. Matthew Bauer, president of the BID, called the event "an homage to the creativity of the brands found here and to the New York brick-and-mortar shopping experience." It's also part of the BID's ongoing efforts to create new experiences along the avenue to improve business, such as a recent “gallery walk” involving 54 galleries staging talks and tours, and the annual "Watch Week" involving demonstrations, talks and new products.Among the other companies participating in One-of-A-Kind Luxury are Akris, Asprey, Baccarat, Barton Perreira, Beretta, Bottega Veneta, Christofle, Davide Cenci, De Beers, Dolce & Gabbana, Dennis Basso, Isaia, John Lobb, Pomellato, Roland Mouret and Smythson.[caption id="attachment_11032275" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Beretta's shooting gear and travel luggage.[/caption]