MILAN — Manila Grace is gearing up to enter the U.S. market with the launch of a North American online store this September.
The Carpi-based Italian contemporary label, which was founded in 2005 by Gruppo Antress Industry SpA and is designed by creative director Alessia Santi, is focused on Made in Italy collections defined by vibrant prints and deconstructed silhouettes.
A Stella McCartney sketch of a custom dress made from protein-based silk in partnership with biotech lab Bolt Threads. The dress will be displayed at The Museum of Modern Art's upcoming design exhibition, "Items: Is Fashion Modern?"