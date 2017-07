Manning Cartell’s new business with Barneys New York could help boost the company’s profile on the U.S. as the contemporary line looks to expand beyond its Australian roots.

The company has spent more than a decade, since its founding in 2005 by a trio of sisters, building firm footing in Australia. It operates eight stand-alone stores there along with its online business and also wholesales to luxury department store David Jones, among other accounts. The brand has made strides on the celebrity circuit, having been worn by Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and Margot Robbie.