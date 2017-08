Rent the Runway has landed an exclusive capsule of Marchesa Notte tops based off the design house’s fall 2017 collection in a move that also shows what else can be done with the vast amount of data that fashion tech firms own.The five-piece capsule of tops from the sister line to Marchesa is available to rent on Rent the Runway starting Wednesday. Rental prices range from $60 to $70 with retail pricing from $345 to $425.Perhaps more noteworthy than Marchesa Notte’s expansion into tops is how the capsule came to be, using data gleaned from Rent the Runway.“We have a practice of sharing the data that we receive and our data that we share, gives brands specific insights and specific feedback that help them further connect with the customer,” said Rent the Runway’s head of fashion Sarah Tam. “In the case of Marchesa, we shared with them our rising demand for separates.”Tam noted rentals for tops increased 116 percent this past spring versus the year-ago period. That information was shared with Marchesa and the two teamed on the exclusive items.This isn’t the first time Rent the Runway has worked more closely with designers whose pieces are available on the site. The fashion tech firm’s data has been used to steer companies such as Derek Lam, Jason Wu, Galvan and Sachin & Babi on use of prints, colors, hemlines, fits or other variables seen as better suited for the Rent the Runway customer.Tam sees this more collaborative approach with the brands as a continuation of Rent the Runway’s original thesis: Democratizing designer labels. These latest moves build on that even more by further enforcing what Tam said are the value of brands to customers who may have previously been buying predominantly fast fashion. Working more closely with designers on product that’s relevant to the Rent the Runway customer along with future plans to launch a multi-level subscription offering, aimed at resonating beyond the company’s mostly Millennial clients, enforces this, she added.“Fast fashion has benefited so much from copying designers and immediately offering these designs at low prices,” Tam said. “I believe that what we’re doing at Rent the Runway is leveling the landscape.”For More in WWD:Fashion Warms to Tech Culture, PracticesAlbert Dahan Talks New Label Slink Jeans’ Expanded SizingWrangler Fetes U.S. Launch of Peter Max Collaboration