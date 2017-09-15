Women’s glossy Marie Claire has announced its partnership with Mastercard to launch “The Next Big Thing Concept Shop.” The Manhattan pop-up location will deploy a variety of new technologies to realize a fully omnichannel shopping experience.

“Today’s consumer is seeking a seamlessly integrated experience across both the digital and physical environment,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, digital partnerships of Mastercard. “At the ‘Next Big Thing Concept Shop,’ we will showcase how retailers can do that by blending Internet of Things [IoT] devices, such as smart mirrors and windows, with Mastercard’s industry-leading security and analytics solutions, and Masterpass digital payment service to allow every consumer interaction to be unique.”

Set to run between Sept. 23 and Oct. 12, the store will offer a range of items segmented into three categories correlating to the magazine’s popular verticals: @work, @play and @peak. Neiman Marcus stylists will be on-site to assist in product selection.

“With The Next Big Thing Concept Shop, Marie Claire, along with Mastercard, will bring to life revolutionary products, concept and technologies that we love, right from the pages of our October issue,” said Marie Claire editor in chief Anne Fulenwider. “Everything we feature will enable our customers to stay ahead of the curve, fuel creativity and keep feeling fit.”

On the digital end, the concept shop will feature Oak Labs smart mirrors. Placed within the store’s dressing rooms, the mirrors will suggest accessories to complete outfits. Clarins will present its Sensor Mirror Pro — a virtual skin-care mirror by Memomi to recommend new products. Last, B8ta will facilitate shoppable apparel, accessories and activewear among other items.

An app available on iOS app store and Google Play will be available for shoppers to complete cashless transactions. The app also supplies a mobile checkout. The Next Big Concept Shop has also devised a microsite in order to promote its smattering of activations that range from a headshot truck to a mindfulness conversation to a Sunday nail studio.

What’s the tie in to the magazine? Readers will be privy to a six-page spread in Marie Claire’s October issue that showcase new items that aim to elevate readers’ quality of life — and closets.

The shop is located at 120 Wooster Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

