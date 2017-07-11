STEWART EXPANDS AT STAPLES: Martha Stewart wants to organize your office. Sequential Brands Group Inc. and Staples have expanded the Martha Stewart line of office products that are available exclusively at Staples.

The collection includes a new line of organizing products and accessories such as Discbound notebooks, message boards, folders and Stack + Fit storage solutions. The product features new patterns, gold-finished hardware and two new colors, persimmon and gray. The line also includes a customizable Wall Manager System.