LONDON — Rumors continue to circulate around the potential sale of Matchesfashion.com, yet the company remains mum.According to Sky News, Apax Partners, the private equity group that previously owned a stake in Tommy Hilfiger, could be nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in the company, as early as this week.As reported earlier this month, the initial valuation of the company was 650 million pounds, but the number has risen to 800 million pounds, following increased interest from investors.Matches is said to have received offers from a number of private equity firms eager to tap into the online retail market, including Apax, former Valentino owner Permira; KKR, and Bain Capital.Those companies could not be reached for comment at press time.Despite continued speculation, sources close to the Chapmans have said they often field calls and have conversations with potential buyers, yet their intentions to sell are still unclear. An internal memo to staff, seen by WWD, was also quick to dismiss the rumors as "just speculation."