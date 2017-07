SEOUL — South Korea’s largest “megamalls” will close down twice a month beginning next year under the government’s latest economic initiative. The mandatory closings are part of a new five-year economic policy set by recently inaugurated President Moon Jae-in, and his administration.

The upcoming closures stand to affect major retail establishments, including Lotte Group’s flagship Lotte World Mall, Shinsegae’s Starfield Hanam and Starfield Coex malls, and other large multibrand shopping malls in South Korea.