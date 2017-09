Migos got the memo on the rise of experiential retail. In fact, the rap group is taking the concept to the next level — on September 9 at 2 p.m. fans and fashion enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive T-shirts during an on-site, flash-shopping happening. Timed with the rap group’s relaunch of their web shop, Yungrichnation (YRN), participants will contribute to the physical realization of the site’s re-branding.“The future of retail falls somewhere between our phones and in-real-life experience. Consumers crave personal connection, even in the digital space,” said Taylor Sicard, cofounder of BVGrowth, the direct-to-consumer platform powering the now mobile-first web-shop.What’s a flash-shopping event, exactly? Those looking to participate will need to download Frenzy, Shopify’s mobile flash app, in order to select an item. The catch: The app deploys geo-tagging that will discern if customers are in the denoted area — in this case, Washington Square Park — that’s sanctioned for perusing and shopping.Unlike pop-up shops, product won’t be available to try-on or take home. Instead the app will ship items following the event. The geo-tagged location serves as the ongoing development of the experience itself. The more Frenzy downloads, which all will dictate the necessary site, the larger the crowd.The flash sale aims to do more than move some merchandise. Though for good measure, the limited-edition T-shirts are accessibly priced at $32 to $38 a piece.The commerce-guided gathering intends to showcase and proliferate Migos’ already hefty following. The event is centered on collating and expounding its community, by exposing passersby to the event and motivating them to join — and shop. Visitors can expect music, additional gifted YRN items, and the attendance of several social influencers.This furthers the democratization of once-exclusive fashion shopping events — sample sales and high-low capsule collection fetes are old hat. The move is a strategic one, swinging dramatically away from the former’s direction. Brands that are focused on authentically building its community with more than core consumers will benefit greatly.The equation for a sellout is promising — YRN has capitalized on the need for urgency by a specified location and time, yet instills the call to shop in more of the obvious audience. Those who miss out will have to settle for perusing the newly updated web site, no less.More from WWD:For Female Entrepreneurs, Cracking the Ceiling Calls for Redefining SuccessNon-Luxury Brands Finally Crack Social Influencer CodeMillennials Drive Up Luxury Accessory Sell-Outs