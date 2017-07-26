Moda Operandi, whose business encompasses ready-to-wear through couture, is doubling down on handbags, shoes and accessories, areas that are less developed than apparel and have a longer runway.

"We know there's an opportunity in nonapparel," said Deborah Nicodemus, Moda Operandi's chief executive officer. "Apparel accounts for 70 percent of sales. It was up 67 percent in the second quarter, while nonapparel rose 190 percent, partly driven by Moda x Couture Show. It was a smashing success."