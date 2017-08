TORONTO — Audacious outerwear brand Moose Knuckles continues its march from niche coat maker to global fashion house with the launch of its first North American flagship in October at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Center.Now favored by luxury-loving, anti-establishment Millennials in Europe, Asia and North America, the marketer of premium parkas chose Toronto for this outpost because of its cultural relevance according to creative director Steph Hoff. “Toronto is such a part of today’s music and arts scene. It just made sense,” she told WWD.However, translating Moose Knuckles’ hipster edge into a luxury shopping destination that was still unpretentious was challenging.“Our brand defies convention. But that sense of freedom, individuality and rebellion that defines us is prevalent in BurdiFilek’s design for our flagship,” said Noah Stern, owner and chief executive officer of Moose Knuckles International.The award-winning Toronto design firm created a sleek, 2,800 square-foot space “that tells our unique story,” said Stern.The spirited visual narrative includes artisanal-crafted parkas, fashion-forward jackets, graphic sweatshirts and hoodies, plus new extensions such as lightweight puffers, bags and the debut of Moose Knuckles’ winter boots.On Aug. 24 — hot off the heels of its just-launched, sci-fi inspired fall campaign — Moose Knuckles will unveil a larger-than-normal pop-up at Yorkdale to give consumers a taste of things to come, such as its new customization app.“This is a first for us and we’ll be testing it out,” said Hoff.The app can be used up to 4,000 ways to customize the trim, fur and other details on six different coat styles. “It lets you collaborate on the design, so you’re participating in the brand — not merely following it like some sheep,” said Hoff.No further Canadian store launches have been announced. But as Stern told WWD, “We’re focusing on meeting our high standards and on keeping that dialogue going within our Moose Knuckles tribe.”