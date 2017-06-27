A rendering of the Muji store opening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK — When Muji’s first U.S. store bowed in SoHo here in 2007, it broke a company sales record on the first day. Curiosity about the Japanese retailer contributed to that early success. But it then took the company another eight years of educating shoppers about its assortments and merchandising approach for Muji to feel confident it had built enough recognition to justify a flagship on Fifth Avenue.
“When I began, the brand awareness was a little lower than now,” said Toru Tsunoda, president of Muji USA. “Now we have social media and people understand our Muji stores. Hopefully we can gain more and more stores.”
