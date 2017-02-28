LONDON – In a hotly anticipated move, Natalie Massenet will join Farfetch as non-executive co-chairman, she revealed today via her Instagram account.

“The tech and logistics platforms that power the best e-commerce today have new, decentralized business models. If I were starting an e-commerce company today, I would do it very differently,” said Massenet, the founder and and former executive vice chairman of Net-a-porter Group.

“José is the best of our entrepreneurs; a brilliant mind, a visionary leader and a gentleman,” she said of the Farfetch founder and chief executive officer José Neves.

“Farfetch is an example of the ‘collaborative economy’ when businesses historically seen as competitors work together to offer the best possible customer experience and support the world’s luxury fashion brands.

“In my new non-exec role I look forward to further realizing Farfetch’s potential, developing its global brand and strengthening its fashion industry partnerships.”

As reported in December, Massenet, chairman of the British Fashion Council, was “being considered for a possible role” at Farfetch, in the wake of her departure from Yoox Net-a-porter Group. The Mail on Sunday first reported the story, quoting unnamed sources.

Massenet quit Net shortly after its merger with Yoox Group. Her 12-month non-compete expired last September, and she is understood to be developing a number of projects, alongside the Farfetch one.

Massenet is the third major player from Net to join Farfetch. Holli Rogers, the former head of buying at Net, is ceo of retail at Browns, part of the Farfetch portfolio.

The company has also recently hired Stephanie Phair as chief strategy officer, a new role. Phair was formerly president of The Outnet, Net’s off-season fashion site.

In her post, Massenet already got down to business, asking people to apply for jobs. “If you like what Farfetch is striving for, JOIN US! We are looking for the best in class,” she said.