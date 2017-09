Neiman Marcus, thinking young and opting for another layer of exclusivity, is bringing a dozen "forward-thinking" emerging designers from around the world to 11 of its stores and online.The mix will be housed in a "boutique-like" space called the Luxe Lab, within Neiman's fine apparel areas, the company said. Designers in Luxe Lab will be merchandised in a way to encourage shopping across brands, for mix-and-match styling, and to present " key pieces to round out closet essentials," Neiman's said.“Luxe Lab is a curated collection of distinctive pieces from new, niche brands that speak to our customer's relaxed lifestyle,” said Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group.Among the vendors and items being sold, Nour Hammour leather jackets with studs, fringe and fur; day and evening leggings from Stouls; bohemian separates from Talitha, and handcrafted pieces from Magda Butrym.Other vendors on display for the launch of Luxe Lab are Atlantique Ascoli, Figue, Francesco Scognamiglio, Galvan, Libertine, Magda Butrym, Mr. & Mrs. Italy, Pascal Millet and Simone Rocha.Merchandise has begun rolling into some Neiman's stores. Luxe Labs will open at Neiman's stores in Ala Moana, Hawaii; Atlanta; Austin, Houston and NorthPark in Texas; Boston; Coral Gables and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; King of Prussia, Pa.; San Diego, Calif., and Troy, Mich. The concept launches Friday.About two years ago, Neiman's sister division, Bergdorf Goodman, launched a similar concept for emerging designers on its sixth floor called The Lab. It's also on the third floor. Nordstrom launched its Space in-store concept for emerging and advanced designers two years ago as well.