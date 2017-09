Neiman Marcus Group will close 10 Last Call locations "to ensure we have the right mix of brick and mortar stores and online presence to meet our customers' evolving demands," the company said Tuesday.Neiman's also said the closings will enable the company to invest more capital into full-line luxury stores. There are 241 associates affected by the closings. They will be offered severance packages and will be considered for other jobs at NMG.NMG said in July that it was reviewing its Last Call offprice outlet business, as reported."This decision is about optimizing our Last Call store portfolio to deliver the best customer service and freeing up resources to,support new initiatives for our full-line Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman channels," said Elizabeth Allison, senior Vice President, Last Call. "We are investing in our strengths as the clear leader of high-end luxury retail."The 10 Last Call units are in Philadelphia Premium, Potomac Mills, Arizona Mills, Philadelphia Mills, Great Lakes Crossing, Lenox Marketplace, Gurnee Mills, Livermore Premium, Arundel Mills and Horchow Plano."At this time, no other Last Call locations are affected by today's announcement," the company said.Earlier this year, NMG closed three other Last Call stores, in Allen Premium Outlets, Colorado Mills and Legacy Place.