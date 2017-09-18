New York Denim Days, a denim industry festival, will make its debut this fall on Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The festival is inspired by Amsterdam Denim Days and will include two-day main events held at New York’s Metropolitan Pavilion and a one-day street festival designed to connect “indigo obsessed“ denim consumers with global denim designers, insiders and brands.

Event planning firm Modefabriek and Kingpins Show have organized the festival in collaboration with House of Denim and HTNK Fashion recruitment and consultancy.

The event’s two “shopping days” will offer workshops, pop-up shops, interactive displays and a number of retail store events. Participating brands, retailers and artisans will now include Hudson Jeans, Edwin, Jean Shop, 3×1 and Brooklyn Denim.

Adriano Goldschmied, the godfather of denim, said that “Denim Days will be our Woodstock.” Goldschmied is scheduled to speak at the event.

Scott Morrison of 3×1, said that “I can’t think of a more beloved, democratic product in the world than a pair of blue jeans…and what better way to celebrate all things denim, than here in the greatest city in the world, New York, our hometown. Denim Days is a chance for everyone — literally everyone — to come together and celebrate, enjoy and appreciate jeans and jeans-making in all its glory.”

Eric Goldstein of Jean Shop added that “With the changing landscape of the retail industry worldwide, Denim Days is a great way for brands and services to present a specific experience directly to the consumer.”

