LOS ANGELES — Orange County’s upscale coastal shopping center Fashion Island will ring in its golden anniversary later this year.

The center, like that of neighboring South Coast Plaza, turns 50 this year with a raft of promotions planned at retail in the lead-up to and even following its birthday on Sept. 9. The first of those events kicks off Saturday with the home- and design-themed Paseo Party, which will include in-store entertainment and parties at The Horchow Shop in Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s Home Store and Anthropologie, among others.