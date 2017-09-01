Semrush, a competitive research service for online marketing, recently released a study that ranked the top fashion brands according to their social media traffic.

Brand rankings for the highest number of followers across all social media accounts found Nike at number one, followed by Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Zara, Adidas, Gucci, Forever 21, Levi Strauss & Co., American Eagle and the Gap. The report said that Instagram is the most influential social media source for driving traffic to top fashion brands, at 45 percent. Facebook ranked second at 43 percent followed by Twitter at 8 percent. Users perusing the Facebook pages of these fashion brands are mostly from the U.S., followed by Mexico and Italy.

The top 10 fashion brand web sites ranked by social media platform traffic were: nike.com; uniqlo.com; zara.com; adidas.com; urbanoutfitters.com; forever21.com; gap.com; bershka.com; victoriassecret.com, and ae.com.

In determining the optimal days and times for posting content across social media platforms, Semrush found that fashion brands publish the bulk of their Facebook content on Thursdays and Fridays, while Instagram posting is largely reserved for Mondays and Thursdays.

“Since H&M, Nike and Victoria’s Secret are Facebook leaders in terms of likes, Semrush decided to analyze their activity regarding the time of publications. Those companies prefer to post from 4 to 5 p.m. and in the morning at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. People engage with the post mostly from 4 p.m. and the highest interaction accounts for 6 to 8 p.m.,” the report said.

Eighty percent of all social media content published by fashion brands is photography, with video representing only 11 percent of content.

