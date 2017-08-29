As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to drench the northern coast of Texas on Tuesday, observers said the storm will have a significant short-term impact on retail in the region but business will then pick up in the longer term.The hurricane has dumped record levels of rainfall on the area over the last six days. Several more days of heavy rain are expected as the center of the tropical storm briefly leave the coast, then tracks back on Wednesday, with the heaviest downpours east of Houston and southwest and central Louisiana. The storm has killed 19 people in Texas so far.While Harvey's cost to retailers in lost sales will be at least $1 billion, it could take $8 billion out of the state's economy. Houston accounts for 4 percent of the U.S. population and 4 percent of the country’s gross national product. Gas prices could rise at the pump due to a decline in capacity at Texas oil refineries, which account for about a quarter of U.S. gas production.

"We believe there will be a short-term shortfall of $2 billion to $4 billion in the Gulf Coast area, but the shortfall will reverse direction by mid-September when deferred demand will be unleashed and repair and reconstruction will be well under way," said Craig R. Johnson, president of Consumer Growth Partners. "Overall, Texas and Louisiana sales will be up year-over-year for the third quarter as a whole. The national impact on retailers will be quite limited."

Since schools start early in Texas, most back-to-school shopping has been completed, but sales of sweaters and outerwear, which usually takes place over the Labor Day Weekend and into September, will be delayed for some time, occurring later than usual in the third quarter, Johnson said.