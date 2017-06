Nordstrom Inc. will shut down its department store in the Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C., on Sept. 8, impacting about 150 nonseasonal employees.

Other department store operators, such as Macy's Inc., Sears Holdings and J.C. Penney Co. Inc., are closing or have closed scores of locations this year. Macy's operates more than 700 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. Penney's has 1,013 units, and at the beginning of 2017, Sears had about 1,400 stores under the Sears and Kmart nameplates.